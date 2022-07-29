By: admin

Published July 29, 2022, in Obituaries

Edgar Clark Edwards, 79, of Letcher, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 25, at the Letcher Community Church. Burial was at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

Clark was born on Aug. 29, 1942, to Edgar and Maybelle (Litwinenko) Edwards in Alton, Ill. The younger of two boys, Clark was just 11 when their father passed away. The family then moved to Lincoln, Neb., to live with Maybelle’s sister, Christine. They spent all their summers with his aunts, uncles and cousins on the family farm in Herreid. There, he developed a fondness for farming, tractors and South Dakota, and a strong belief in hard work, responsibility, laughter and family.

Clark attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He entered the Air Force as an officer in 1965. He had overseas assignments in both Japan and Germany. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, SAEMR (Small Arms Expert Marksmanship), National Defense Medal, and AFLSA (AF Longevity Service) with Oak Leaf. Clark left the Air Force with the rank of Captain and went to work for the US Army Space Program and TENCAP (Tactical Exploration of National Capabilities Program) at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. He retired in 1997 after 32 years of Federal Service. Upon retirement, he moved to South Dakota, where he found his new home in Letcher. He spent 17 years there with dear friends and the loving community at Letcher Community Church. He enjoyed his weekly coffee with friends and spending time with the crew at Buckshots. He remained a lifelong Huskers fan.

Clark loved music, from classical to jazz, travel, reading about history and science, and Volvos. He especially loved tracing the roots of his family, who immigrated from Ukraine/Russia. He enjoyed multiple trips to Western Europe, especially Germany and the Netherlands. Each year, he spent the holidays with his brother’s family in Colorado.

Clark is survived by his niece, Lisa (Jason) Atkins of Erie, Colo.; nephew, Tom Edwards of Brighton, Colo.; two grandnieces; and his cat, Silk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Terry Edwards.