Spirit of Faith youth finish season

Published May 6, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

For their final night of Wednesday Night Live at the Spirit of Faith Church last week, the youth went to the Prairie View Healthcare Center (PVHC) to fill the bird feeders to start the fair-weather season for the residents to be able to watch the birds from their windows or as they sit outside. They then went back to the church to enjoy nachos, singing and praying. They were reminded that the church doesn’t close for the summer.

