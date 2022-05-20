By: admin

Published May 20, 2022, in Headline News, School

Both schools in Sanborn County had graduation ceremonies this past weekend, Woonsocket on Friday night and Sanborn Central on Saturday afternoon. Co-valedictorians, Dilyn Brooks and Brooke Doering, spoke at Woonsocket’s graduation, while Valedictorian Dayton Easton and Salutatorian Malorie Mattke spoke at Sanborn Central’s.

Something that has become a tradition at Sanborn Central’s graduation is high school teacher and coach, Corey Flatten, gives the commencement address every year. Mr. Flatten did give a speech again this year, but since he will be leaving the school district after this year, Noah Wormstadt was chosen to say a few words about Mr. Flatten and what he has meant to their school.

A tribute was also given at the Woonsocket graduation as this year’s senior class remembered one of their classmates, Jordan Klich, who was killed in a car accident at the west junction of SD Highways 34 and 37 during their sophomore year. Klich’s family was there to receive an honorary diploma handed to them by Supt. Dr. Rod Weber during the ceremony.

As another school year comes to an end, graduation reminds us of the importance of a good education to prepare our young people for what lies ahead for them as adults. All stages in life have their ups and downs, but we can have faith that the youth of Sanborn County are ready for all of them.

