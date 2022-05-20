Another egg-cellent adventure was had in third grade as Audra Scheel came to the classroom to share her knowledge of eggs and the chick hatching process. The students patiently awaited each classroom visit where she would lead an activity and teach more about the hatching process. The excitement loomed more each day as we monitored the eggs for 21 days until hatch day finally arrived! To conclude our hatching adventure, Bailey Feistner came in with a special guest rooster to share more about raising chickens and her passion for 4-H. We were so thankful for all the time and energy put into this project and giving us the opportunity to learn from the eggsperts!
