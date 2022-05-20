Woonsocket third grade enjoys “egg-citing eggs-perience”

By Jessica Bruce

By:
Published May 20, 2022, in School

Another egg-cellent adventure was had in third grade as Audra Scheel came to the classroom to share her knowledge of eggs and the chick hatching process. The students patiently awaited each classroom visit where she would lead an activity and teach more about the hatching process. The excitement loomed more each day as we monitored the eggs for 21 days until hatch day finally arrived! To conclude our hatching adventure, Bailey Feistner came in with a special guest rooster to share more about raising chickens and her passion for 4-H. We were so thankful for all the time and energy put into this project and giving us the opportunity to learn from the eggsperts!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 21, 2022, 12:53 am
    Mostly cloudy
    43°F
    real feel: 38°F
    humidity: 80%
    wind speed: 9 mph NW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 1, 2022 May 2, 2022 May 3, 2022 May 4, 2022 May 5, 2022 May 6, 2022 May 7, 2022
    May 8, 2022 May 9, 2022 May 10, 2022 May 11, 2022 May 12, 2022 May 13, 2022 May 14, 2022
    May 15, 2022 May 16, 2022 May 17, 2022 May 18, 2022 May 19, 2022 May 20, 2022 May 21, 2022
    May 22, 2022 May 23, 2022 May 24, 2022 May 25, 2022 May 26, 2022 May 27, 2022 May 28, 2022
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 