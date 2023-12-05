Christian to ride bulls in Junior World Finals

Published December 5, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Tanner Christian, the son of Stuart Christian and Kristi Weber of Woonsocket, qualified to compete in the Leal’s Junior Bull Riding Championship Junior World Finals (previously known as the Junior National Finals Rodeo) in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 7-11. He will be competing in the Junior Bull Riding Championship 14-15-year-old division. Christian will ride for round one on Thursday, Dec. 7, and round two on Saturday, Dec. 9. There are 35 bull riders in his division, and the top 10 in each division will move on to compete in the Short Go on Monday, Dec. 11.

Christian has had a successful bull riding season and participating in the championship is the culmination of all his hard work and rodeo achievements.  

