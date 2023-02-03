By: admin

February 3, 2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Redl, 91, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, with burial at the Veteran Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. Visitation was Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Betty was born Dec. 4, 1931, in White Rock to Martin and Catherine Zapp. She was the seventh of twelve children in the family. She attended school in Woonsocket and Carthage. She married Bruce Redl on Sept. 20, 1958.

They moved to Wessington Springs and resided there for over 50 years. Bruce and Betty both worked for many years at the American State Bank until their retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, gardening, golfing, bowling and playing cards with friends. She was active in the Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Betty is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Brenda Redl and Barbara (Pat) Bruhn; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two sisters, Lottie Wilson of Reno, Nev., and Joyce Johnson (Ed) of Kenosha, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Catherine Zapp, and siblings, Katherine Senska, Martin Zapp, John Zapp, Arlene Becker, Leo Zapp, Clarence Zapp, Eugene Zapp, and Tom Zapp.