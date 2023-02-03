By: admin

Published February 3, 2023, in Obituaries

Marlene R. Howard, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Funeral Mass services were on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Burial was in the church cemetery. Visitations were on Monday, Jan. 30, at the church with a prayer service and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Marlene Rae Higgins was born on June 7, 1941, to Leo and Gladys (Roti) Higgins. She was the third of seven children. She attended Heller and Wahl Country School, then graduated from Alpena High School in 1959. She went on to attend Presentation College in Aberdeen.

Marlene married Patrick L. Howard on Nov. 11, 1961, raising six children during their sixty-year marriage.

Marlene was an active member of the St. Wilfrid Church and 60-year member of Catholic Daughters of America. As a Sanborn County 4-H leader, Marlene shared her many talents of ceramics, sewing, and arts and crafts. Later in life, she enjoyed participating in all her quilting clubs, as well as assisting in the creation of prayer quilts. Marlene enjoyed working at Hegg Insurance for many years. She received the Hometown Hero award from the Modern Woodmen Association in 2019.

Marlene is survived by her children, Julie (Robert) Thomson, James (Lori) Howard, Jeffrey (Carrie) Howard, and Jason (Torria) Howard; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Stange, Ilene Breakie, and Diane (Skip) Larson; sisters-in-law, LeElda Higgins and Patricia Higgins; brother-in-law, Charlie Knigge; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; two sons, Rodney Francis and Joseph Louis; one grandson, John Michael Thomson; parents, Leo and Gladys Higgins; in-laws, Francis and Edith Howard; brothers, Darrell Higgins and Duane Higgins; sister, Myrna Knigge; and brothers-in-law, Donald Stange and Fred Breakie.