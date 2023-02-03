Mary Ann Dorris

Huron

By:
Published February 3, 2023, in Obituaries

Mary Ann Dorris, 84, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. 

Her Mass of Christian Burial was on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron, with burial at Fedora Cemetery in Fedora. Visitation was on Friday, Jan. 27, at Welter Funeral Home, with a scripture service.

Mary Ann Shetler was born on July 9, 1938, in Rochester, Mich., to parents Roy and Mary Avo (Simmons) Shetler. At the age of three, her family moved to Cabool, Mo., where Mary attended Cabool schools.

Mary married Lowell D. Dorris on April 27, 1957, in Cabool. Mary and Lowell lived in various cities due to Lowell’s military service, including two tours in Germany in 1963 and 1968. They moved to Huron in 1973. Mary worked as a cook in Kansas, Loopy’s Clerk in Huron, a Pink Lady at Huron Regional Medical Center, and various other jobs.

Mary devoted many hours to volunteering, including HRMC for over 10 years, Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, and Beadle County Nutrition Center. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Huron. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, computer, hunting, fishing, camping and Bingo.

Mary is survived by her children, Terrie Scott of Woonsocket, Mary (Randy) Bitterman of Huron, Lowell (Teresa) Dorris Jr., of Madison, Cheryl (Paul) Arneson of South Sioux City, Neb., Deborah (Alan Sr.) Larson of Woonsocket, and Sarah (Dennis) Dorris of Huron; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Glenda Millington and Jerry Shetler, both of Brooksdale, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Donna Hannebohn of Kansas and Cora May Shetler of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Dorris Sr.; her parents; five brothers, Charles Hannebohn, Donald, Floyd, Lonnie, and Harold Shetler; three sisters, Judy Points, Flora May, and Vicky Shetler; two sons-in-law, Ervin Scott and Paul Arneson; and one great-grandson, Noah Paul Phipps.

