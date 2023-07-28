By: admin

Published July 28, 2023, in Area News

Five former standouts have been chosen as the 2023 induction class for the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

The honorees include Orville Harmdierks of Wessington Springs, Nick Ernster of Emery, Ron Miller of Canova and former Martin, Clearfield and Winner teammates Dan O’Neill of Tuthill and Wayne Johnson of Rapid City.

The group will be honored on Saturday, Aug. 12, between evening Class B semifinal games in the 2023 state tournament at Mitchell.

The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Emery.

