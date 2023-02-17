By: admin

JoAnn Davis, 88, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Sanford Hospital in Luverne, Minn.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. John’s American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Storla. Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 10, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

JoAnn Keever was born on Feb. 8, 1934, in Kadoka to Earl and Gwen (Loveless) Keever.

JoAnn grew up in South Dakota, Michigan, and Washington. JoAnn graduated from Colome High School in 1951 and went on to attend Methodist School of Nursing, graduating with her nursing degree in 1954. She was employed at the Methodist Hospital after her graduation.

JoAnn was united in marriage with Donald J. Davis on Jan. 9, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Colome. The couple lived in rural Letcher until moving to Portland, Ore., in 1960. They lived in Portland for two years before her husband was transferred, and they moved to Albany, Ore., for the next 15 years. She worked part-time at Albany General Hospital. JoAnn was active at Faith Lutheran Church, attending her children’s school activities, PTA and served as a co-leader for the Girl Scouts.

Her husband was transferred to South Dakota in 1972, and the couple moved to Mitchell. JoAnn started working part-time at the Community Health office, which turned into full time. She worked many years as a Community Health Nurse.

She was an active board member on the Council on Aging, having served as president. She was a board member of the American Cancer Society, on the Child Protective Team, the American Nurses Association, and the Methodist Hospital Alumni Association. JoAnn was a member of the First Lutheran Church and an active member of ELCA, served on the Parish Nurse Council, the Altar Society and served as a Deacon.

After Donald passed away in 2002, JoAnn moved to Sioux Falls in 2007 to be closer to her children. She was a current member at St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and First Lutheran Church in Mitchell.

She is survived by her children, Joni Davis of Sioux Falls, Jay (Kathy) Davis of Sioux Falls, and Judy (Larry) Wick of St. Paul, Minn.; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister, Belva Anderson of Spearfish; four nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; a brother, Joseph Keever; sisters-in-law, Lila Lindsey and Donna Runestad; and brothers-in-law, Gary Lindsey, Myron Runestad and Chris Anderson.