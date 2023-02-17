By: admin

Published February 17, 2023, in Obituaries

Lorraine Laverne Lehr, 94, of Woonsocket, formerly of Alpena, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Parish Church of Alpena. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Alpena. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 12, at Will Funeral Chapel, Mitchell.

Lorraine LaVerne (Pfeifer) Lehr was born on Jan. 18, 1929, to Jacob and Elizabeth (Losing) Pfeifer near Herreid. She attended country school until sixth grade when the family moved to Wessington Springs. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1946. Following school, she went to work at the Pierre Capitol for the summer. That winter, she furthered her education at the Mitchell Business College. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper in Mitchell for several years. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked as a stenographer at a bank for three years.

Lorraine and Ellwood Lehr were united in marriage on July 3, 1959, in Wessington Springs. They farmed in the Alpena area and, after several years, moved to the farm east of Alpena, where they remained for forty years. They retired to Mitchell in 2005. In July of 2011, after 52 years of marriage, Ellwood passed away from a long battle with cancer. Lorraine moved to Countryside Living in 2013. She enjoyed her time there, but as a battle with dementia progressed, she required more help. Prairie View became her home in 2020 after COVID progressed her illness further.

Lorraine was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Alpena, which is now the United Parish of Alpena. Lorraine filled in playing the piano for church for many years. She also was a member of the Women’s Church Circle and the American Legion Auxiliary. She kept busy on the farm raising a large garden every year from which she canned. Lorraine enjoyed having animals on the farm and loved kittens. She was a wonderful cook. Her specialty was chocolate pie.

Lorraine is survived by her children, David of Kimball, Keith (Carol) of Mitchell, and Brenda (Robert) Schmit of Artesian; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Vern (Jeanette) Pfeifer of Sauk Centre, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Ellwood; infant daughter, Diane Marie; daughter-in-law, Sarah Lehr; her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Pfeifer; and brother, Jack Pfeifer.