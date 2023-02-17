Janet Wolter-Montgomery

Vermillion

By:
Published February 17, 2023, in Obituaries

Janet Paula Wolter-Montgomery, 71, of Vermillion, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, with burial to follow in the Bluffview Cemetery in Vermillion.

Janet Wolter was born Aug. 1, 1951, in Mitchell, and was the third of eight children born to John and Marian (Duncan) Wolter of Woonsocket. She attended St. Joseph Parochial School and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1970. Jan continued her education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, and after graduation, she enlisted in the United States Air Force. Major Janet P. Wolter retired after 20 years. Returning to Vermillion, she met and later married Dave Montgomery. They moved to Danbury, Wis., where they owned and operated Dufour’s Campground.

She is survived by her husband, David of Vermillion; sisters, Rochel Nelson and Cortney Wolter of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Gwen Nelson of Chico, Calif., Wanda Wolter of Fort Worth, Texas, and Lynda Baysinger of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marian, and siblings, Michele Michaels and Ed Wolter.

