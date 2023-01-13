Knights of Columbus free throw contest held

By:
Published January 13, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The St. Wilfrid Knights of Columbus free throw contest was held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Woonsocket gym. The winners are Eli White, age 14 boys; Teagen Eggleston, age 12 boys; Trevor Johnson, age 11 boys; Lainey Goertz, age 13 girls; Hayze Goertz, age 13 boys; Brooklyn VandenHoek, age 9 girls; Aiden Westendorf, age 9 boys and Aiden Krueger, age 10 boys. All the winners advance to the district contest. Date and location of the district competition was not determined at press time.

…See a picture of the winners in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

