Published January 13, 2023, in Sports

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the SCW basketball teams traveled to Howard for a doubleheader. The girls’ JV started the evening losing to the Tigers with a final score of 24-32.

The boys’ JV continued the lineup with a close game but came up with the second loss of the evening with a final score of 23-27.

Next up was the varsity ladies. They worked hard and were up 27-24 at the half, but SCW came out cold in the third quarter and got outscored 10-22 making it a 37-46 game going into the fourth quarter. The girls battled back, but the third-quarter deficit was too far to overcome, and they ended with a loss with the final score of 49-62.

The SCW varsity boys ended the evening with a great game, and despite making a fantastic comeback after being down by 15 points, they couldn’t quite clinch the win, and the night ended in a loss for the varsity Blackhawks with a final score of 39-41.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lady Blackhawks varsity squad participated in the Redfield Classic in Redfield. SCW played Little Wound and came home with a victory with a final score of 53-41.

The Lady Blackhawks rose to a 3-2 record for the season thus far and the boys’ Blackhawks team is now 2-2. Both teams saw their next court action on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket. Then the 281 Conference Tournaments start this weekend with the girls playing on Friday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. in Wolsey against Hitchcock-Tulare, and the boys playing at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Wolsey against James Valley Christian. Please see the full schedule for both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments in this issue.

…See details of the games and a picture of the girls in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

