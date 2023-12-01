By: admin

Published December 1, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA member Megan Linke has been given an honor fewer than one percent of those in the agriculture-related organization ever receive. She was among 41 South Dakota FFA members to earn the 2023 American FFA Degree. The degree is the highest award achievable from FFA and is given in recognition of the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. Linke received her American Degree during the 96th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

