Published November 28, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Jaycee Baruth put her senior project into action with a Kids’ Country Christmas at her family’s farm. With everything in place for the 6B Seed and Supplies annual Christmas Tree Open House, Baruth had a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the great setup and scenery to make for a wonderful event.

The event was free to the public, and there were all kinds of activities for kids of all ages. She had different types of crafts, including painting and decorating a piece of wood to make into a Christmas decoration, a Christmas tree ribbon craft and others. She also set up a station for the kids to decorate their own cutout sugar cookies.

In the barn, Baruth had a ping pong ball game, ring toss, and bean bags set up for the kids to play. She also had the petting zoo ready for the kids. Of course, it couldn’t be considered a kids’ Christmas event without a visit from Santa, who just happened to be there to listen to kids give their Christmas lists and for photo ops with the master of Christmas joy himself.

Baruth stated that the most difficult part of organizing these festivities was trying to get it all done while still trying to help her family with everything else they have to do for the Christmas tree and greenery open house. However, she said it was all worth it when stating “My favorite part of this project was seeing it all come together and getting to watch all the kids enjoy all the activities I had worked hard on. I loved being able to see the kids enjoy all the crafts, cookie decorating and seeing Santa. It made it all worth it when I got to see all the kids so happy.”

