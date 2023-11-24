Some members of the WWSSC Blackhawks football team were honored this past week as they were named to the Southeast South Dakota (SESD) All-Conference team. Junior Caleb Kneen was named to the All-Conference Team, while seniors Cooper Goldammer and Evan VonEye and junior Tyson Eddy were all named to the Honorable Mention Team.
Members of the 281-All Conference Teams were also named this week. Two SCW Lady Blackhawks were honored as part of the All-Conference Teams this season; they were sophomore Liz Boschee, second team, and senior Kennadie Ochsner, third team.
…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet