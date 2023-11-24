All-Conference teams announced for fall sports

Published November 24, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

Some members of the WWSSC Blackhawks football team were honored this past week as they were named to the Southeast South Dakota (SESD) All-Conference team. Junior Caleb Kneen was named to the All-Conference Team, while seniors Cooper Goldammer and Evan VonEye and junior Tyson Eddy were all named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Members of the 281-All Conference Teams were also named this week. Two SCW Lady Blackhawks were honored as part of the All-Conference Teams this season; they were sophomore Liz Boschee, second team, and senior Kennadie Ochsner, third team.

