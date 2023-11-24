By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Woonsocket junior Emilie Lindgren participated in the regional oral interpretation contest in DeSmet. She performed a humorous piece about a high school junior who cannot take a good picture. She competed against five other participants and came up with a second place finish to advance to the state oral interpretation competition.

On that same date, Isabella Bitterman, a senior at Sanborn Central, competed at the Region competition in Mitchell in the poetry category. She placed in the top two of her event and qualified to advance to the State Oral Interp contest, as well.

Lindgren will perform on Friday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m, and Bitterman will compete on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., both at Harrisburg High School.

