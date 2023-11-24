By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in Headline News, School

On Monday, Nov. 13, some members of the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA chapter competed at the District Leadership Development Event (LDE) at Mitchell Technical College. Teagen Moody and Clay Moody competed in Ag Broadcasting. Cami Edwards and Aubrey Moody competed in Employment Skills. Layton Zoss and Grant Edwards each performed in Extemporaneous Speaking. Bryce Larson and Parker Ettswold participated in the Prepared Speaking competition, and Hudson Fouberg and Miley Adams both competed in the FFA Creed event. Bryce Larson earned second place in the Prepared Public Speaking event and advanced to the State LDE competition to take place in Rapid City, Dec. 3-4.

