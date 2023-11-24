SCW FFA participates at District LDE competition

By:
Published November 24, 2023, in Headline News, School

On Monday, Nov. 13, some members of the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA chapter competed at the District Leadership Development Event (LDE) at Mitchell Technical College. Teagen Moody and Clay Moody competed in Ag Broadcasting. Cami Edwards and Aubrey Moody competed in Employment Skills. Layton Zoss and Grant Edwards each performed in Extemporaneous Speaking. Bryce Larson and Parker Ettswold participated in the Prepared Speaking competition, and Hudson Fouberg and Miley Adams both competed in the FFA Creed event. Bryce Larson earned second place in the Prepared Public Speaking event and advanced to the State LDE competition to take place in Rapid City, Dec. 3-4. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023
    November 5, 2023 November 6, 2023 November 7, 2023 November 8, 2023 November 9, 2023 November 10, 2023 November 11, 2023
    November 12, 2023 November 13, 2023 November 14, 2023 November 15, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 17, 2023 November 18, 2023
    November 19, 2023 November 20, 2023 November 21, 2023 November 22, 2023 November 23, 2023 November 24, 2023 November 25, 2023
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 