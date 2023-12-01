Fall golf league comes to a close

By:
Published December 1, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Back 9 hosted a fall golf league this year from mid-Sept. to Nov. 22. There were teams made up of two males, two females, or one male-one female. At the end of the regular-season play, the teams were put together as four-person teams, depending on their results from the regular season. Then, the four-person teams played against each other in the tournament up to the championship, which was played Wednesday night, Nov. 22. 

The league champions of the men’s teams were Andy Krueger and Cayden Slykhuis. The league champions of the women’s teams were Sierra Swenson and Morgan Schmiedt. The couple’s champions were Rod and Tara Weber. The winners of the men’s/women’s end-of-the-season tournament were Erica Howard, Dayna Rodriguez, Collin Schmiedt and Jevon Goertz. The four-person team that won the couple’s end-of-the-season tournament was Jay and Deb Ball and Joel and Dawn Rassel. 

With the end of the fall league, the winter leagues can now begin. Men’s league started this week, and women’s league starts next week. There are always times available during the weekend hours on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons to rent the bays. There are over 30 different games to play – not just golfing. There’s lots of fun for everyone.

