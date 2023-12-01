By: admin

Published December 1, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket – Horizon Health Care’s Woonsocket Community Health Center has partnered with the business community of Woonsocket to create a Woman’s Day on Dec. 9. Grab a friend and “Fill Your Cup,” to refresh your mind, body, and soul.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 107 S. Dumont Avenue in Woonsocket, home of The Muddy Cup coffee shop.

“We know the holiday season can be stressful with everything there is to do, and expectations women want to fulfill for their families,” said Horizon provider Katlyn Rostyne, CNP. “We want to offer a fun day of relaxing, inspiration, spending time with friends and enjoying all that the business community of Woonsocket has to offer.”

Inspirational speaker Charlotte Henley’s presentation “Fill Your Cup” will begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon. Henley has worked as a fitness trainer, community facilitator, and college professor. Through that experience, she developed expertise in wellness, leadership, team building, group facilitation, positive psychology, personality traits and active learning.

“All of my keynotes and workshops, regardless of topic, reflect one basic theme; the human spirit thrives when surrounded by positive energy,” Henley said on her website. “The more positive energy you generate the more joy will come to your life.”

Along with Henley’s presentation, there are a variety of special activities planned to include:

• A floral activity/holiday centerpiece activity from Ranchy Stems that attendees can participate in at 10 a.m. and noon. There are six spots available per session. The cost for the activity is $37 to include tax. A post on the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/32988WMYY has the Venmo QR code information to register to make the centerpiece;

• Boutique specials;

• Drink specials;

• Wine tastings and bottle sales from the Cornerpost Winehouse from noon to 2 p.m.;

• Specials from Revive Massage & Wellness, please call 605-461-9815 to schedule;

• Donated door prizes will be given away throughout the event.

Event organizers are giving away a gift basket. Anyone pre-registered by Dec. 1 will be entered into the drawing. There is also a $5 discount to pre-register. The event fee is $25 for those who pre-register and $30 the day of the event. The registration fee includes the gift of an event cup. Check out the Facebook Event on Horizon’s Central Region page to register: https://fb.me/e/32988WMYY.

Participating businesses include: RG Beauty & Body Spa, IrmaLea Fields, Small Town Photography, Dumont Boutique & Company, Cornerpost Winehouse, Ranchy Stems, Tag Photography, Hair by K.B., Revive Massage & Wellness, CreativeWEB, Back 9, Rustic Razor, MA Studios, Muddy Cup and J.VonEye Images.

“We hope everyone will come out to see what these businesses have to offer and enjoy fun, fellowship, and community at our ‘Fill Your Cup’ event,” Rostyne said.