Local 4-H Club distributes poppies

Published June 2, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Woonsocket

Last week, members of the Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Red Club went door to door and person to person at the baseball games to distribute poppies and accept donations for the Woonsocket American Legion Auxiliary to use to assist veterans. The red poppy, or Remembrance Poppy, has been a symbol of lives lost to war since World War I (1914–1918), and it plays a big part in the history of Memorial Day. The poppy is a symbol of war casualties and started with the poem “In Flanders Fields.” The community responded very generously to this effort! 

