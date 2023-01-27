By: admin

Letcher

Dr. T. J. Hansen, formerly of Letcher, was recognized as a 2022 Outstanding Educator by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. The Minnesota State system serves approximately 340,000 students across seven state universities and 26 community and technical colleges. As a faculty member at Minnesota State University-Moorhead (MSUM), Hansen teaches undergraduate courses in Economics and graduate courses in Healthcare Economics and Quantitative Methods. Dr. Hansen is the daughter of James Northrup of Mitchell, formerly of Letcher.

For additional information, visit https://www.minnstate.edu/stories/botawards/index.html.

