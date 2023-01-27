By: admin

Published January 27, 2023

Forestburg — Local electric service provider Central Electric Cooperative has partnered with industry allies to donate $7,000 toward the Sanborn County 4-H building addition. The donation includes $2,500 from Central Electric, $2,500 from CoBank and $2,000 from Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

The addition will double the size of the existing 6,000-square-foot building located along Highway 34 in Forestburg. Project blueprints call for mostly open space to better accommodate youth activities, exhibits, shooting sports and large community events. The plans also include a family handicap-accessible restroom and off-kitchen storage room.

