Published December 29, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College has released its 2023-2024 Student Ambassador list.

This year’s team of 60 Student Ambassadors was chosen by their instructors to represent their programs and Mitchell Tech, provide tours and answer questions at various events, including Tech Camps and Exploration Days. Selection to the Student Ambassador program is determined by academic achievement, communication skills and program knowledge.

Mitchell Tech’s 2023-2024 Student Ambassadors include locals Kaylee White of Woonsocket, Agricultural Technologies; Carver Lindsey of Woonsocket, Diesel Power Technology; and Kylie Schlenker of Woonsocket, Information Systems Technology.

…See a picture of the Ambassadors in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!