Operation Round-Up® grant recipients announced

Published December 29, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Central Electric Cooperative is awarding $13,800 in Operation Round-Up grants to support area projects. Through Operation Round-Up, participating cooperative members round up their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar, and the contributions are pooled together to support local causes. Several Central Electric employees also contribute to the fund.

Upon reviewing applications from several worthy organizations, Friends of Sanborn County 4-H were one of the organizations approved by the Operation Round-Up board of trustees. They were awarded a $1,000 grant for tables and chairs.

