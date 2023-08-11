By: admin

Published August 11, 2023, in Obituaries

Pamela M. Winegar, 71, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Her Mass of Christian Burial was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron, with inurnment at St. Martin’s Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Welter Funeral Home, with a rosary service and time of sharing.

Pamela Mae (Thomas) Winegar was born Aug. 16, 1951, to Audrey and James Thomas in Huron. She attended Custer Township Country School from Kindergarten through eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from Huron High School in 1969. Pam received her teaching degree from Huron College in 1974. Later, she earned her master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from Southwest Minnesota State in 2005.

On Aug. 24, 1973, Pam married Scott Winegar in Huron. To this union, three children were born. Adventures took them to Deer Lodge, Mont.; Clear Lake; Billingham, Minn.; and Sioux Falls, where Pam continued her teaching career. As their kids grew older, they returned to Huron to raise them closer to family, as this was very important to Pam.

Pam began her teaching career at St. Martin’s Catholic School in Huron, continued in Billingham and Sioux Falls, before finishing her 37-year teaching career with the Huron Public School System. Over twenty of those years were spent teaching at Riverside Colony.

Her passion for gardening led to many amazing gardens throughout the years. With the help of her grandkids, one year, she grew seven gardens which spanned over two acres. After retirement, she spent a lot of time with her grandkids. From reading to the babies, baking, crafting, and attending their sporting events, she loved it all.

Pam is survived by her husband, Scott Winegar of Huron; her three children, Taunya Martin and Jim (Kristi) Winegar, both of Huron, and Lisa (Corey) Baruth of Alpena; eight grandchildren; siblings, Claire Thomas of Huron, Bob (Becky) Thomas of Huron, Cindy Thomas of Tulare, Janey (Pat) Cronin of Huron, Betty Thomas of Huron, and Jay (Beth Shaffner) Thomas of Huron; in-laws, Terry Winegar of Rapid City, Randy (Jackie) Winegar of Huron, and Connie Winegar of Huron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Danny; parents-in-law, Earl and Carol Winegar; sisters-in-law, Connie Thomas, Bev Thomas, and Marcia Winegar; and brother-in-law, Pat Winegar.