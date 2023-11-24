By: admin

Published November 24, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Club Blue Group honored American Education Week by serving treats to the entire Sanborn Central staff and coloring sheets to students.

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Red Crew 4-H Club also thanked teachers and staff from Woonsocket School, Wessington Springs School, Mitchell School and Sanborn Central School during American Education Week. Club members wrote personal notes to give along with a gift card to a local coffee shop that said “Thanks A Latte For All You Do.” The club also provided brownies at Woonsocket School.

