By: admin

Published March 31, 2023, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, and John Baysinger attended via phone. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to enter the Board of Equalization Meeting. Motion carried. Several appeals were presented to the City Council. The Sanborn County Director of Equalization suggested leaving the land value as is and only decreasing the valuation of the dwellings.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following appeals; motion carried:

Joseph Allum – 506 S 2nd Ave – $275,350.00 change to $192,801.00;

Roger and Kay Jorgenson – 400 N 6th Ave – $387,954.00 change to $271,567.00;

Roger and Kay Jorgenson – 11th St & 6th St – No Change to Assessor’s Value;

Roger and Kay Jorgenson – 11th St & 4th Ave – No Change to Assessor’s Value;

Roger and Kay Jorgenson – 11th St & 4th Ave – $22,013.00 change to $15,409.00;

Keith and Leslie Ohlrogge – W/2 Lot 7, Lots 8-9, E ¼ Lot 10 Block 105 1st Addition – $44,824.00 change to $39,844.00;

Keith and Leslie Ohlrogge – 708 W Main St – 61,985.00 change to $53,531.00;

Keith and Leslie Ohlrogge – 706 W Main St – $53,040.00 change to $37,128.00;

Stephen and Lynelle Tornow – 403 S 3rd Ave – $416,780.00 change to $291,746.00;

Elliott and Rikki Ohlrogge – 305 N 2nd Ave – $190,064.00 change to $154,003.00;

Kenneth and Jean Anderson – 215 South Dumont – $101,127.00 change to $70,789.00;

Kenneth and Jean Anderson – 213 S Dumont – No Change to Assessor’s Value;

Kenneth and Jean Anderson – 207 N 5th St – $15,600.00 change to $10,420.00;

Joel and Dawn Rassel – 304 E 6th St – $405,912.00 change to $356,484.00;

Amy Miiller – 601 N 7th Ave – $79,429.00 change to $60,924.00;

Michael and Sherryl Rankin – 206 W 9th St – $374,400.00 change to $267,960.00;

Timothy and Lynnette Klaas – 306 E 9th St – $185,951.00 change to $146,358.35.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to reconvene the City of Woonsocket Council meeting. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on March 30, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $31.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.