Published July 25, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Mud scatters into the air as Canistota’s Scott Marquardt takes off from the starting line at the Woonsocket Mud Races held over the weekend. Picture courtesy of Adam Thury/Mitchell Republic.

With canopies, trailers, chairs and vehicles scattered all over a field just south of Woonsocket City limits, the Woonsocket Mud Races were enjoyed by over 300 spectators again this year. Many entries were from the South Dakota Mud Racers organization, and others were locals who just wanted to try their hand at racing in the muck for a fun afternoon.

The Woonsocket Mud Races are run in connection with the Woonsocket Water Festival. They are organized by Colton and Jeff Hotchkiss. The winners of the campsite raffle for next year’s Water Festival were announced at the mud racing event; the names drawn were Al Westendorf and Tracy Moody.

