Published March 8, 2024, in Obituaries

Amanda B. “Mandy” Schulz, 92, of Woonsocket, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at the Community Center in Woonsocket. Burial will follow at the Eventide Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., also at the Community Center.

Mandy was born in Jackson Township near Woonsocket on Nov. 5, 1931, to Edward and Frederica Larson. She attended McDonalds country school and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1950. She had 15 siblings, 10 brothers and five sisters. Mandy was the third youngest of 16.

She married Jack L. Schulz in Mitchell in 1951, and to that union, three children were born.

She worked as a waitress, cook and bartender for 55 years. She dedicated 32 of those years to Don’s Silver Dollar in Woonsocket. She was a bailiff for Sanborn County for 37 years. Mandy also owned a malt shop for five years and worked part-time for Northwestern Public Service.

Mandy enjoyed making memories at her cabin on Twin Lakes with her family and friends. You could always find her cooking (especially her family’s favorite chicken dumpling soup), canning (with her secret recipe for “grandma’s pickles”), reading many books, playing cards with friends, doing puzzles, drinking her coffee, and helping take care of numerous family members and friends. She loved her weekly trips to Wessington Springs on Fridays with her son to get her hair done.

Mandy is survived by three children, Deb Klinkhammer of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Jack Schulz Jr. (Penny) of Woonsocket, and Dennis Hibbard (Deb) of Coco Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Alma Fielder (Carl) of Nebraska; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Larson and Eleanor Larson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sr.; her parents; 10 brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law, Wes Klinkhammer.