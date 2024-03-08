By: admin

Published March 8, 2024, in Obituaries

Francis Knippling, 85, of Wessington Springs, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

A celebration of life was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wessington Springs. Burial followed at St. Placidus Catholic Cemetery, rural Wessington Springs. Visitation with prayer service was Tuesday, March 5, also at the church. Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Services in Wessington Springs.

He was born Oct. 7, 1938, the fifth of nine children to Lambert and Alice (Kintigh) Knippling in Huron. He grew up in Buffalo County on his family ranch.

He attended Grey Hill grade school, on the family ranch. Due to his mother’s insistence, he sought to become a priest; he attended a Catholic school in Indiana. It only took two weeks for him to decide he wasn’t cut out for that profession, as he couldn’t wear his cowboy hat and boots. He graduated from Miller High School in 1956.

He married Karen Waring, on Nov. 16, 1957, at Stephan. They raised their family of six kids on their ranch. Horses were a huge part of his life. He started the foundation of his quarter horse remuda with his stud, Vanzi Bar. They promoted their horses through horse racing, quarter horse shows and rodeos.

When Francis turned 50, this opened a whole new chapter in his life, Old Men’s Breakaway roping. This started a new era of rodeoing for him with his horse, Doc. He won the first SD Rodeo Association’s (SDRA) Over 65 Sr. Men’s Breakaway Championship. One of his favorite organizations was the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota. While attending the SDRA finals, he would give horse rides to the Make-A-Wish kids on Doc.

Francis and Karen celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary prior to her passing in 2011. He was very fortunate to find that special love a second time in his lifetime, when he met Donna Larson, whom he married on Nov. 26, 2014. Donna passed away on May 23, 2016.

Francis was a member of the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association, having served as a board member and later President. Continuing his passion for rodeo, he was a long-time member of SDRA, where he served as Vice-President and Board Director, as well as a rodeo judge. He was also a member of Northwest Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Knights of Columbus. He received the Gold Buckle award from the Foothills Rodeo Club, and the legendary honoree award from the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association. He was also honored by the Casey Tibbs Foundation Match of Champions.

Francis is survived by his children, Brenda (David) Reis of Chamberlain, Rocky (Donna) Knippling of Chamberlain, Karla (Doug) Hofhenke of Huron, Roxanne Holm of Ashley, N.D., Barry (Sherri) Knippling of Chamberlain, Shannon (Scott) Dirk of Vale; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and siblings, John (Cheryl) Knippling of Wessington Springs, Joe (LeAnn) Knippling of Flandreau and Carol (Larry) Marsh of Newberg, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Karen Knippling; second wife, Donna Larson Knippling; parents, Lambert and Alice Knippling; siblings, Robert (Ethel) Knippling, Helen (Wayne) Peterson, Katherine (Ross) Van Balen, Margaret (Frank) Schnell and Howard Knippling; and one son-in-law, Barry Holm.