Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

M. Joanne Flack, 89, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Firesteel Health Care in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 25, at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation was the same day.

Joanne was born June 29, 1934, to Albert and Elsie (Hoyt) Stephens in Galesburg, Ill., where she grew up and graduated at the Galesburg High School in 1952. She was married to Donald Starks from 1952-1967. They had seven children; two sons died in infancy. She was married to John Groome from 1968 until his death in 1979. Joanne later moved to Gillette, Wyo., and married Richard Flack in 1983.

She enjoyed baking, crafts, and attending many craft shows and flea markets. In January 1986, they moved to rural Forestburg, and she worked at East River Nursery just south of Huron. They moved to Mitchell in 2001. Living across from Dakota Wesleyan’s Science Hall gave them opportunity to enjoy many concerts and plays there. They joined Mitchell Wesleyan Church and the James Valley Senior Center. She worked part time at the Fabric Warehouse on 4th and Main for several years.

After Richard passed away, Joanne moved to Meadow Lawn Apartments, where she started a Project Linus Quilting Group, making and tying quilts so that every child in the hospital could have their own new quilt. Joanne also made hundreds of mittens for the Abbot House and the hospital. Later, she enjoyed teaching classes with “Better Choices Better Health.” In declining health, she moved to Firesteel Health Care on Jan. 23.

Joanne is survived by four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous friends.