Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

John Baysinger, 53, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at his home under hospice care.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 23, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held in Woonsocket around July 4. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Forestburg at a later date.

John Paul Baysinger was born Dec. 15, 1970, to Verald and Patty (Hopkins) Baysinger in Huron. He attended Woonsocket High School and graduated in 1990. John then attended Mitchell Tech for ag business. John worked at Baysinger Honey Farm. He was proud to be a part of the third-generation family farm.

John was blessed with his son, Daylyn, in 1991, daughter, Alyx, in 1994, and son, Cooper, when he met the love of his life, Jenni Greenway, in 2010.

John was a Woonsocket City Council member and lived in Woonsocket his entire life. He was also a supporter of 4-H and a member of the Sioux Honey Association and South Dakota Beekeepers Association.

John enjoyed spending time with friends and having a cold one; he never met a stranger. John was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had an infectious smile and grin and was loved by all.

John is survived by his fiancé, Jenni Greenway; son, Daylyn (Andrea) Baysinger of Woonsocket; daughter, Alyx (Deandre) Baysinger of Prairieville, La.; son, Cooper Goldammer of Woonsocket; three grandchildren, Braylyn, Marlee, and Asher; parents, Verald and Patty; siblings, Chris Baysinger and Amber Baysinger, both of Woonsocket; sister-in-law, Heather Reimer; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Megan, Mason, Miles, and Lily; and his best buddy, Jayda.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glen and Marjorie Hopkins; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Leona Baysinger; and uncles, Ronnie Baysinger, Philip Benson, and Jerry Elstran.