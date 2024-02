By: admin

Published January 30, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

The Letcher Volunteer Fire Department held their annual “Texas Hold ‘Em” poker tournament fundraiser on Saturday evening, Jan. 27. A total of 65 poker players entered the friendly competition. Winners were Corey Flatten (high hand for the night), Tyler Klumb (second place), Jon Vermeulen (first place) and Scott Senska (third place).

…See a picture of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!