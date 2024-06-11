By: admin

Published June 21, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 11, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer Makenna Hertel.Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe to approve the May Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,193.84

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $714.45

King, Travis, Payroll $199.48

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $241.03

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $847.77

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,247.99

Farmers Elevator, Streets $399.99

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $26.84

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Code Enforcement was updated. Discussion was held on lagoons.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the Statement of Extension of the Joint Cooperative Agreement with District III Planning and Development for the year 2025. Motion carried. The 2025 dues are set at $445 and will be billed at the end of 2024. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to put down 20 percent on a new playset for the town. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to do a gun raffle, meat bundle, and two gift cards to the Country Pumper and Woony Foods for a Town of Artesian fundraiser. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to hire Mark Nelson to cut down a tree that is falling on the propane tank; motion carried.

There being no further business, motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on June 20, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $23.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.