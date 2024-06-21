By: admin

The Woonsocket School Board met with the Sanborn Central School Board on June 10, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School to discuss the FFA program. After discussion, it was agreed upon by both school boards that although the Ag classes will now be taught “in house” by both schools for the upcoming school year, the FFA program will continue to co-op with Mr. Welch and Mr. Schmiedt as co-advisors. Details will be worked out with school administration and the advisors. The meeting ended at 7:10 p.m., and the Woonsocket School Board returned to the Woonsocket School to conduct their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting.

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 10th, 2024, in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge. Becca Grassel was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:25 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the June 10th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on May 13th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims and the May 2024 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $639,513.82; Add receipts: Taxes $204,768.19; Interest $6,767.34; Admissions $981.25; Pupil Activities $0.00; Other local $1,163.24; State $125,242.00; Other state $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $978,435.84; less disbursements $219,125.67; less transferred out $0.00; Cash balance: $759,310.17; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable; $0.00; Fund Balance: $759,310.17.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $3,463,006.11; Add receipts: Taxes $269,569.93; Interest $3,977.54; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $3,736,553.58; less disbursements $224,092.82; Cash balance: $3,512,460.76; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $3,512,460.76.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $491,597.08; Add receipts: Taxes $165,382.01; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $656,979.09; less disbursements $43,191.28; Cash balance: $613,787.81; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $613,787.81.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $61,345.72; Add receipts: Interest $91.73; Adult receipts $12.50; Pupil receipts $24,181.42; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $688.39; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $11,059.38; Total to be accounted for: $97,379.14; less disbursements $25,196.68; Cash balance: $72,182.46; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $72,182.46.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $73,347.71; Add receipts: Student tuition $21,273.42; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $94,621.13; less disbursements $23,763.59; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $70,857.54; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $70,857.54.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $29,595.54; Add receipts: Interest $37.14; Pupil activities $1,088.00; Other $1,215.00; Total to be accounted for: $31,935.68; less disbursements $3,298.54. Fund balance: $28,637.14.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $175,306.35

Special Education: $42,640.48

Food Service: $10,991.18

Enterprise #53: $21,416.51

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $506.85

ARROWWOOD, LODGING – ENGLISH CONFERENCE $108.92

AT&T, CELL PHONE $107.48

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL CHECKOUT OF FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS $1,284.00

BAKERS DESIGN, SPRING CONCERT – GRADUATION – CONDOLENCE $329.98

BOSCHEE, RIAN, TILLING $30.00

BROOKINGS INN, STATE GOLF – HOTEL $328.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $6,648.00

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICE – SOCCER FIELD $520.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, SHELTON AND BURNS LLP, AUDIT LETTER FEE $155.50

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $100.00

CLAYTON, JOHN, REIMBURSE – CAR WASH $16.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL SERVICES $115.59

EXPRESS 2, GAS $226.02

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,021.11

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $478.18

[IMPREST FUND:

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, JVC GOLF INVITE $60.00

CASH, STATE GOLF MEALS $225.00

DE SMET HIGH SCHOOL, GOLF MEET $80.00

DCI, BACKGROUND CHECK – M. SCHMITZ $43.25

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, JVC JUNIOR HIGH GOLF MEET $30.00

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, FISH LAKE GOLF MEET $80.00

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, PERKINS CONSORTIUM FEE $333.33

South Dakota Council of Teachers of English, ENGLISH CONFERENCE $200.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, STAMPS $408.00

TOTAL MAY 2024 IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,459.58]

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,403.31

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MUDDY CUP, THE, GOLF – INDOOR PRACTICE $640.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,445.93

OLSEN, RICK, GOLF SCORER/MARKER (2) $200.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE – CAR WASH EXPENSE $8.63

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL DISTRICT, REGION GOLF SHARED EXPENSES $124.98

RIDDELL – ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL HELMET FACE FRAME (4) $143.05

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, FY2024 SHARED EXPENSES $65,245.77

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $421.57

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $166.05

School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota School Superintendents Association SUPERINTENDENT SUMMER CONFERENCE $200.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $234.20

U.S. POST OFFICE, POST OFFICE BOX RENEWAL $120.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, ADMIN – CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $172.91

Fund Total: $105,562.71

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC., CTE ADDITION – MATERIAL TESTING $3,381.00

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #4 $343,222.05

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL SERVICES $1,918.63

FIRST BANK & TRUST, CTE CAPITAL OUTLAY CERTIFICATE INTEREST AND FEE $24,725.00

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,586.58

Fund Total: $376,916.80

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,396.21

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP PAYMENT – SECOND SEMESTER FY24 $21,952.00

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $330.48

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, FY2024 SHARED EXPENSES $36,331.94

Fund Total: $60,010.63

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $17.67

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,064.49

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $42.02

TEBAY, ADRIANA, REIMBURSE – BIRTH TO 4-PREK SUPPLIES $37.14

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $556.05

Fund Total: $1,717.37

Checking Account Total: $544,207.51

FOOD SERVICE

ANDERSON, JESSICA, REIMBURSE – GAS $89.98

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $228.55

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $34.63

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $281.02

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, LODGING – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE $104.95

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR – DISHWASHER $88.78

OCHSNER, SHAWN, LUNCH REFUND $43.60

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $401.79

SWENSON, JILL, LUNCH REFUND $8.20

Fund Total: $1,281.50

Checking Account Total: $1,281.50

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ACT, ACT TEST (14) $724.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS CLUB AWARD $26.99

HENRIKSEN, EMILY, REIMBURSE – SENIOR DIPLOMA PICTURES $74.75

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, DRAMA – PUBLICATION $54.00

Fund Total: $880.24

Checking Account Total: $880.24

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report including the preliminary budget and the wage schedule for 2024-25. The auditors were at the school the week after school let out.

Mr. Weber updated that the construction for the new CTE building is on schedule. He also updated that the curb on the east side of the parking lot has to be redone so that water drains properly. The city is going to be assisting with these costs. Mr. Weber updated that the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) conference is in August.

Mrs. Jensen updated that they had a successful year-end with a lot of activities. Mrs. Jensen and the elementary aids/teachers have had science and art camps this summer. Tutoring has also begun. Mrs. Jensen updated that eight elementary teachers attended the Mentoring Conference in Sioux Falls the beginning of June (four mentees, four mentors).

Mrs. King updated that next year’s case loads have been split, and she is working on fine-tuning the scheduling for high school and elementary.

Mr. Bruce updated that buses have been returned from being serviced.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the issue with graduation not being clear on the school channel is being fixed by Santel. Mr. Rodriguez updated that the school had one golfer, Ethan Schmiedt, make it to state golf. A special thank you to the Boosters for the goodie bags they provided.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves any updates to the Back-to-School Plan for COVID with public input. (NOTE: The Back-to-School Plan needs to be revisited every six months per compliance to ESSER funds.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger to approve a special school Board meeting for June 26, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons to supplement the 2023-24 budget. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the 2024-25 salary schedule. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger to approve (CTE Shop Project) RFP#101 from Chad Eagle Construction for providing exterior siding on the west end of the existing armory building for $7,246.23. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the 2024-25 preliminary budget and set the annual budget hearing for July 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the school board room during the July regular school board meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves ASBSD membership for the 2024-25 school year. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the resignation of three-year-old preschool teacher and elementary art teacher, Karen Jackson, with liquidated damages of $1,500. The board would like to thank Mrs. Jackson for her years of service to the Woonsocket School. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves Crystal Lammey as the four-year-old preschool teacher with base salary of $45,600. (Note: Shelley Schlicht will move to three-year-old preschool and art teacher). Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 10th, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

