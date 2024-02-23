By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Sports

Last week, both of the Blackhawks’ home-court gyms were buzzing with energy from full crowds and close games. They started in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with a doubleheader against the Vikings from James Valley Christian. The junior varsity girls played first and finished with a nice 36-27 win.

The JV boys were up next, and James Valley handed the Blackhawks’ boys’ JV just their second loss in the season with a final score of 34-44, JVC.

The JV boys were followed by the varsity ladies. The Lady Blackhawks played well but lost steam and ended with a 41-54 loss from the Vikings.

The boys’ varsity game was the last one of the evening, and what a game it was! The Blackhawks were up by 16 at one point, but eventually lost the lead late in the game, and they gave up the win to the Vikings in a tight finish and a final score of 61-63.

The second night of fun was on Thursday, Feb. 15, when the Blackhawks hosted the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks in Forestburg. The JV ladies took the court first and started the night with a 38-28 win over the JV Sharks.

The junior varsity boys’ game followed and ended with the second win for the night with a final score of 38-26, Blackhawks.

The varsity girls’ game was next on the agenda. The Sharks worked hard defensively to hold L. Boschee to just two points, but the other SCW ladies stepped up and worked hard to the end with a 41-39 finish.

The final game of the night and the last home game of the regular season was quite a performance by the varsity Blackhawks. Led by J. Boschee with a double-double of 10 rebounds and 25 points, including two successful dunks, the Blackhawks ended the night with a confident 63-38 win over the I/LP Sharks.

The girls ended their regular season with a record of 11-9. They played their first round of the Region 5 Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 20, against Hanson in Alexandria. If they won that game, they will be playing tonight (Thursday) with the location and opponent to be determined.

The boys have their last regular season game on Friday, Feb. 23 against Wessington Springs in Wessington Springs, starting at 5 p.m. for a junior high game, followed by JV and then varsity. They then start their region play next week on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with location and opponent to be determined.

