Published August 23, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitors: J. Olivier, A. Ettswold, M. Ettswold, and T. Hoffman.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 15th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth (LSY) because they were asked to host the 16U Regional baseball games. The scheduled dates are for Sunday, July 28th, and Monday, July 29th. They have a list of different things that need to be done before it is held. The Board also talked about parking and is planning to put rope up so people stay off others’ lawns and to get people to go through the gate for admission. Update: The foul ball poles and the flagpole will be installed at the ballpark this upcoming weekend.

New Business:

Discussion was held on water meters being installed. Meier talked to Conrad Plumbing, and Lance Conrad is thinking he should be finishing the middle of August.

Discussion was held with J. Olivier regarding his rentals in town.

The Ettswolds were in attendance to discuss how the Region Baseball Tournament turned out. Also, they discussed the issues that were brought up. One was that the Board needed a permanent pitching mound, and they discussed how they had some complaints about the out-field lighting. Ettswold said they need to install a permanent pitching mound; the quote was for $1,500.00, as they will be in another town close by installing one there. The Letcher Community Development Corporation (LCDF) had received a grant from Northwestern for $750.00 that they were going to donate to the town towards the updates on the field. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to have LCDF donate the check to the LSY for the pitching mound. The LSY is going to work on getting the other $750.00 for the balance of the pitching mound. But overall, they said they had a great baseball and softball season and are planning to add a Legion team next year.

Discussion was held on the Budget for 2025. Meier submitted a request for raises for the Town employees. Meier put these new figures into the 2025 budget. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the raises for the Town employees and the 2025 budget.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader, Sean Gromer – $1,477.60 – Wages – West Nile Spraying and Main Worker, Payton Uecker – $1,364.60 – Wages – Summer Help, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Wages – Water Sample, Angela Meier – $516.81 – Wages – Finance Officer, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, VanDiest Supply – $2,784.38 – West Nile Spray, Santel Communications – $207.24 – Utilities – Community Center Phone – $25.92, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $30.82, Office Internet – $95.50, Santel – Utilities – L/S Phone – $46.97, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $54.96 – Advertising Minutes, Runnings – $253.96 – Grounds – Spray, NorthWestern Energy – $2,146.94 – Utilities – Electric: Lift Station – $400.11, Lagoon – $106.76, Water Plant – $101.53, Ballpark – $307.22, Water Valve – $13.87, Street Lights – $819.19, Community Center – $371.54, Rossy Park – $26.72, Miedema Sanitation – $62.50 – Sanitation, Menards – $229.16 – Grounds – Supplies, Hanson County Sheriff’s Office – $64.00 – Legal Papers Served, Davison Rural Water – $3,931.70 – Water Used, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Insurance – Bond, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance.

The next board meeting will be held on August 27th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

