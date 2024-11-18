Letcher Town Board proceedings

November 18th, 2024

By:
Published December 6, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the November 4th, 2024, minutes.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Landon Hoffman and Ed Hoffman attended the meeting and discussed the board members’ opinions about the Parade of Lights on December 6th. They are going to do the normal route they have been doing the last couple of years. 

The lease for the JD Tractor has been made and Angie Meier has had insurance put on it and will be sending over insurance information to C&B. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on water meters being installed. Meier is still waiting to hear from Lance Conrad to see how he is doing and what he is looking at for a completion date. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Sanborn Weekly Journal – $29.01 – Advertising Minutes, Runnings – $40.95 – Repairs/Maintenance, Quill – $1,042.36 – Office Supplies/Credit Card supplies, Menards – $22.44 – Supplies, Brooks Oil – $22.39 – Fuel – Diesel, Faye Blindauer – $179.39 – Wages – Custodian.

The next board meeting will be held on December 2nd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on December 5, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $17.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 