Published December 6, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the November 4th, 2024, minutes.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Landon Hoffman and Ed Hoffman attended the meeting and discussed the board members’ opinions about the Parade of Lights on December 6th. They are going to do the normal route they have been doing the last couple of years.

The lease for the JD Tractor has been made and Angie Meier has had insurance put on it and will be sending over insurance information to C&B.

New Business:

Discussion was held on water meters being installed. Meier is still waiting to hear from Lance Conrad to see how he is doing and what he is looking at for a completion date.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Sanborn Weekly Journal – $29.01 – Advertising Minutes, Runnings – $40.95 – Repairs/Maintenance, Quill – $1,042.36 – Office Supplies/Credit Card supplies, Menards – $22.44 – Supplies, Brooks Oil – $22.39 – Fuel – Diesel, Faye Blindauer – $179.39 – Wages – Custodian.

The next board meeting will be held on December 2nd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

