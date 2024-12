By: admin

Published December 13, 2024, in Public Notices

I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County, South Dakota do hereby certify that the taxes and special assessments on the following real property have become delinquent for the year 2023.

Interest and the cost of advertising have been added to the amounts set forth below.

This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

In testimony, I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County hereto set my hand and seal.

Karen Krueger

Sanborn County

Treasurer

Date: December 6, 2024

TYLER ANDERSON, LOTS 8-10, BLOCK 10, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $169.68

RAMONA THOMAS ARNOLD IRREVOCABLE TRUST, W/2SE/4 8-108-60 $1,146.34

RAMONA THOMAS ARNOLD IRREVOCABLE TRUST, W/2NE/4 17-108-60 $1,085.26

THAD A. BAYSINGER AND SHAWNA J. BAYSINGER, BLK 28 EXC LOTS H1 & H3 IN LOTS 11, 12, 13, 14, & 15 (14,275 SQ FT) EXC LOT 13; EXC LOT H2 IN LOT 14, FV $3,473.71

BONNEY VIEW FARM, SW/4 17-108-60 $1,953.56

BONNEY VIEW FARM, SE/4 17-108-60 $2,415.51

GORDON BOOM LIFE ESTATE INTEREST, E/2NW/4, BLOCK 64, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $538.88

ANGEL CLARK AND MATTHEW HOLBROOK, LOTS 4-6, BLOCK 11, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $31.20

ANGEL CLARK AND MATTHEW HOLBROOK, LOTS 15-18, BLOCK 11, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $74.05

RUTH CLEMENTE, TRACT OF LAND COMMENCING AT A POINT 120’ W OF THE NE CORNER OF LOT 1, THEN 290’ S, THEN 300’ W, THEN 300’ E TO BEGINNING 31-106-61 $991.02

JACOB CRUM AND MORGAN CRUM, LOT 1 OF SE/4 19-105-60 $1,022.70

NICOLE DUNNE AND CARRIE TARZON LIVING TRUST, LOTS 18-23, BLOCK 18, OP, LETCHER TOWN $294.98

ERN LAND CO LLC, S1/3NE/4 10-106-61 $703.75

ERN LAND CO LLC, NW/4 10-106-61 $1,939.96

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, W/2 EXC LOTS H2 & H3 7-107-61 $1,740.83

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, NW/4 EXC LOT H2, EXC N/2NE/4NW/4 18-107-61 $842.42

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, SW/4 EXC LOT H2 & EXC SW/4SW/4 18-107-61 $748.30

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, SW/4SW/4 18-107-61 $271.24

DANIEL JAMES LEE FLOWERS, LOTS 19-20 & W/2 LOT 21, BLOCK 1, DOWDELL’S ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $504.60

ADALY GARCIA, LOTS 13-16 INC, BLOCK 48, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $788.39

MATTHEW HOLBROOK AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 11, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $387.66

PATRICK C. HUGHES AND CHERYL L. HUGHES, LOTS 7-8, BLOCK 42, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $51.91

PATRICK HUGHES AND CHERYL L. HUGHES, LOTS 19-21 INC, BLOCK 47, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $207.73

DANIEL AND ROBIN HUNTER, LOTS 7-11, BLOCK 11, FV WITH 1972 MH $218.53

DUSTIN JOHNSON, LOTS 1-4, BLOCK 3, DUNN’S ADDITION, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,396.87

KEITH ALAN KNUTSON, LOT 3 & W 25’ LOT 4, BLOCK 19, L&C ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $645.59

DIANA C. LAGG, LOTS 13-17, BLOCK 95, FIRST ADDITION, WOONSOCKET CITY $971.92

DAVID C. LAMMEY AND JULIE C. LAMMY, SE/4 EXC LOT H1 21-105-62 $2,369.23

DANIEL WAYNE LLOYD, LOTS 13-18, BLOCK 4, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $439.22

DOUGLAS B. LLOYD, LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 9, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $169.68

DOUGLAS B. LLOYD AND DANIEL W. LLOYD, LOTS 9-10, BLOCK 8, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $254.88

MEES RENTALS LLC, S 16’ OUTLOT I IN NE/4 28-107-62, WOONSOCKET CITY $7.00

MEES RENTALS LLC, N 50’ OUTLOT G & OUTLOT H IN NE/4 28-107-62 WOONSOCKET CITY $27.91

PATRICK MENTELE AND LYNELL MENTELE, N/2NE/4NW/4 18-107-61 $2,381.85

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NE/4 LESS LOT A OF WF EDINGER’S FIRST ADDITION 19-105-60 $1,108.71

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NW/4 19-105-60 $1,143.55

DUANE MILLER, E/2 5 & LOTS 6-10, BLOCK 20, OP, LETCHER TOWN $1,066.15

DUANE MILLER AND CLAUDE MILLER, LOTS 7-12, BLOCK 8, C & S ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $46.88

MARA MONTESDEOCA DONIS, LOTS 12-13, BLOCK 5, EASTSIDE OUTLOTS, ARTESIAN TOWN $40.12

MARA MONTESDEOCA DONIS, LOTS 1-2, BLOCK 1, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $40.12

MARA MONTESDEOCA DONIS, LOTS 11-12, BLOCK 1, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $635.13

MARA MONTESDEOCA DONIS, LOT 33 EXC N 127’, BLOCK 1, DOWDELL’S ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $476.01

ARDIS NELSON, LOTS 19-20 INC, BLOCK 9, C & S ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $65.64

REBEKAH NELSON, S/2 LOT 1, BLOCK 1, RYAN & CO SECOND ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $1,099.14

LANCE NEWTON AND SHANE M. GLAZER, LOT 18, BLOCK 4, OP, LETCHER TOWN $501.01

SCOTT NICHOLSON, LOT 17, BLOCK 7, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $13.40

SCOTT R. NURNBERG, TRACTS 1,2,3 NURNBERG’S SECOND ADDITION EXC PORTION OF PE 1 IN TRACT 1 & EXC H1 IN TRACT 1 NURNBERG’S SECOND ADDITION SE/4SE/4 1-106-61 $786.57

SCOTT NURNBERG, TRACTS 1 & 2 OF NURNBERG’S FIRST ADDITION IN E/2SW/4 1-106-61 $882.49

SCOTT NURNBERG, LOTS 11-12, BLOCK 12, FV $412.14

SCOTT NURNBERG, LOT 6-10, BLOCK 12, FV $35.34

SCOTT R. NURNBERG, LOTS 6-9 EXC LOTS H1, BLOCK 24, BLOCK 25, FV $152.33

KELLY Y. OLSON, WOLLMAN TRACT 1 IN SW/4 16-105-59 $1,381.31

EUGENE PARCE AND NERISSA H. PARCE, LOTS 5-8 INC, BLOCK 1, C&S ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $305.91

KATHLEEN PETERSON, S/2 LOTS 1-4 & N 42’ LOT 17, LOTS 18-24 INC, & LOTS A & B BLOCK 100, FIRST ADDITION, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,604.52

WILLIM PITZ, LOTS 4-7 & E 10’ OF 8, BLOCK 6, C & S ADDITION, LETCHER TOWN $998.97

PRAIRIE HILLS FARMS, SW/4 10-105-62 $2,575.86

JOHN M. SCHMIDT AND KAREN K. SCHMIDT, LOTS 13-17 & S 6’ OF LOT 18, BLOCK 26, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $216.90

JOHN SCHMIDT, N 19’ LOT 18, LOTS 19-22, LOT 23 EXC E 5’ OF N 7’ EXC LOT 1 & N 7’ OF W 107’, BLOCK 26, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,950.23

JOHN SCHMIDT AND KAREN SCHMIDT, LOTS 7-12 INC, BLOCK 117, FIRST ADDITION, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,568.01

LEONARD SCHMIT, LOTS 1-5, BLOCK 5, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN WITH 1974 MH $65.35

LEONARD LEE SCHMIT, LOTS 22-24, BLOCK 5, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $378.35

GARY STEICHEN AND JEAN STEICHEN, W 82’ OF LOT 9, BLOCK 30 OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $46.61

GARY L. STEICHEN ET UX, W 150’ LOTS 9-10, BLOCK 2, SWANSON’S ADDITION, WOONSOCKET CITY $738.60

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, BLOCK 29, FV $744.54

TIFFANY TUEFFEL, LOT 28, BLOCK 1, DOWDELL’S ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $312.10

JEFF VONEYE, LOTS 11-12, BLOCK 5, THAXTER’S FIRST ADDITION, ARTESIAN TOWN $40.12

JAMI LEE WALDNER, LOT A OF HOPPERS ADDITION NW/4 12-108-61 $530.36

MARK A. AND CHARLES WALTERS, LOT 11, BLOCK 5, OP, LETCHER TOWN $150.03

DONALD E. WEINBERGER AND LOIS LIEDTKE, NE/4 13-007-60 $1,494.61

DONALD E. WEINBERGER AND LOIS LIEDTKE, NW/4 13-107-60 $2,016.41

DONALD E. WEINBERGER AND LOIS LIEDTKE, SW/4 13-107-60 $1,706.35

KRIS WEINBERGER AND TANYA J. WEINBERGER, SE/4 EXC N/2NE/4SE/4 12-107-60 $1,265.79

JEFFREY WILKINS, E/2 LOTS 1-2, BLOCK 10, OP, LETCHER TOWN $245.46

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 11-15, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $49.02

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 16-20, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $58.12

