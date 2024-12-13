By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2024, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the October Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the August Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the September Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $7,004.09 Garbage

Vestis $177.72 Shop

The Handyman $2,040.28 Depot

South Dakota Municipal League Workers’ Compensation Fund $5,623.00 Workers’ Comp

Santel Communication $549.10 Phone

South Dakota Water & Wastewater Association $10.00 Membership

Sherwin Williams $437.89 Depot

Runnings Supply $25.98 Shop

Public Health Lab $509.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $3,587.03 Utilities

NAPA, $116.22 Shop

MPJ Enterprise $187.67 Streets

McLeod’s $62.69 Shop

Hawkins $478.45 Water

Express Stop $41.25 Shop

Express 2 $487.44 Shop

Dick’s Welding $300.00 Water

DMC Wear Parts $2,352.68 Streets

Colonial Research $320.67 Sewer

Sanborn Weekly Journal $821.01 Publishing

Richard Jensen $150.00 Tires

First National Bank of Omaha $3,221.05 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,249.92 Retirement Plan

Department of Revenue $152.19 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

Weber updated the council that the code enforcement officer has removed vehicles this last month at two different residences.

Mayor Reider informed the council about a $40,000.00 donation that has been made to the Depot from a Woonsocket resident that has passed away. The Council appreciates the donation that will help make the necessary updates to the Depot.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the following 2025 Liquor License; motion carried:

Rumorz LLC – 106 S Dumont Ave – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;

SB&G Inc. – N40 Convenience – 208 S Dumont Ave – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

Schmiedt Enterprises – Woony Foods – 719 E 7th St – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

Express Stop – 501 W 7th St – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

SB&G Inc. – Skeeters Bar & Grill – 212 S Dumont Ave – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;

SB&G Inc. – N40 Convenience – 208 S Dumont Ave – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;

Woonsocket Webers LLC – The Muddy Cup – 105 S Dumont Ave – Retail (on-sale) Liquor Restaurant.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following Plat resolution for Eric Dammann. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION OF

City Council

WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT R1-A, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT R1 IN THE NORTH ½ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 27, T107 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said plat is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the Master Plan adopted by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law;

THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Woonsocket, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT R 1-A SUBDIVISION OF LOT R 1 IN THE NORTH ½ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 27, TG 107 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is hereby approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail.

The undersigned hereby certifies that the foregoing resolution was passed by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota at a meeting held on the 11th day of November 2024.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

Deputy Finance Officer

The council discussed a quote for a new pump for the lift station by Express 2. This will be tabled at this time.

The council discussed a Christmas party, a tentative date has been set for January 24th.

The Council discussed an employee’s benefit package. The policy states that if the employee does not receive a paycheck, then they will also not receive any other benefit during leave without pay. The council agreed to stick to the policy.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

