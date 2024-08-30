NOTICE OF HEARING

PETITION TO VACATE ALLEYS PENDING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

By:
Published August 30, 2024, in Public Notices

PETITION TO VACATE ALLEYS PENDING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

The owners of all the real property abutting on both sides of the alleys lying between

Block Eight (8), Block Nine (9), and Block Ten (10), all in Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota,

having filed with the Auditor of said City their Petition to Vacate Alleys in writing, fully verified by affidavit of said owners, praying for the vacation of the alleys aforesaid, and the governing body of said City having, by Resolution, fixed a time and place for hearing of said Petition, and authorized the giving of Notice thereof, all as provided by SDCL9-45-11;

NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE is hereby given that said Petition will be heard by the Council of the said City of Woonsocket on Monday, the 9th day of September, 2024, at the hour of 7:30 p.m. of that day at the council room of the City in its Municipal Building located in said City, when and where any person interested may appear and may be heard.

Dated this 20th day of August, 2024.

RICHARD REIDER

Mayor,

City of Woonsocket

Attest:

TARA WEBER

City Finance Officer

Published on August 29 and September 6, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $33.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

