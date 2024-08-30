By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 7:02 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Peggy Hinker, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Susan Farrell-Poncelet.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Add: 19-2024/2025. Transfer funds from General Fund to Food Service and Enterprise Fund (preschool) and increase Adult meal price per State office; 20-2024/2025. Approve the quote from Mid-State Audio for Football Field sound system; change 19-2024/2025 to 21-2024/2025. Approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow; and change 20-2024/2025 to 22-2024/2025. Approve adjournment.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on July 18, 2024, as amended. The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, July 18, 2024, should read The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, July 1, 2024: $1,241,919.27. Receipts: taxes $9,658.07, penalties/interest $103.84, interest $1,186.21, other pupil $2.00, other $1,580.10, state fines $768.36, state aid July $82,708.00, gross receipts – elect $36,525.75, medicaid $726.39, bank franchise $237.38, other federal surplus $77.71. Expenditures: $252,019.14, manual journal entry $1,449.55. Balance, July 31, 2024: $1,122,024.39. CorTrust Savings balance, July 1, 2024: $51,089.88. Receipts: deposit $2.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2024: $51,091.88. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $160.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, July 1, 2024: $516,520.32. Receipts: taxes $1,378.17, penalties/interest $16.24, interest $562.95. Expenditures: $2,864.80. Balance, July 31, 2024: $515,612.88. CDs $350,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, July 1, 2024: $246,102.50. Receipts: taxes $829.31, penalties/interest $9.97, interest $261.37, Medicaid $80.71. Expenditures: $17,884.06, manual journal entry/voided check $258.75. Balance, July 31, 2024: $229,141.05. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, July 1, 2024: ($24,151.09). Receipts: student meals $22.50, ala carte $10.50. Expenditures: $10,857.31. Balance, July 31, 2024: ($34,975.40).

Enterprise Fund balance, July 1, 2024: ($3,064.95). Receipts: $0.00. Expenditures: $4,419.41. Balance, July 31, 2024: ($7,484.36).

Custodial Funds balance, July 1, 2024: $53,112.67. Receipts: $12,015.66. Expenditures: $1,439.11. Balance, July 31, 2024: $63,689.22.

Scholarship Fund balance, July 1, 2024: $8,512.03. Receipts: interest $1.49. Balance, July 31, 2024: $8,513.52. Peters Scholarship balance: $7,763.52; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August, 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $147,104.53;

Special Education: $17,162.45;

Food Service: $10,968.72;

Enterprise Fund: $4,419.45.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, extra copies through July $3,292.31; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $40.05; Automatic Building Controls Inc., annual monitor – fire alarm $300.00; Capital One, literacy learning loss supply $31.89; CarQuest, bus supply $433.05; CBH Conference, 2024-25 dues $150.00; Central Electric, July electric main building $1,997.32, bus barn $107.01, clean mini splits $440.00; Chesterman, pop $94.30; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $695.85; Continental Press, Inc., ELL books $345.91; CorTrust, elementary room divider $139.99, band supply $165.97, band percussion table $104.99, band bongo stand/bag $66.99; Dalsin Inc., roof repair $2,011.95; Demco, library supply $83.55; Farmers Elevator, janitor supply $39.06; Fenworks, Inc., esports dues 2024-25 $1,000.00, professional service $500.00; Gopher, PE supply $221.19; Hauff Mid America Sports, volleyball supply $365.60, football supply $24.00, boys basketball supply $291.80, girls basketball supply $725.70; Innovative Office Solutions, colony supply $210.25, band supply $19.26, elementary/middle school principal supply $57.90, guidance supply $18.84, middle school supply $46.89; Instrumentalist Awards, wall plaque $156.00; J.W. Pepper, band music $165.00, band conductor stand $146.99; Jennifer Karlen, band supply $150.35; Lakeshore Learning Materials, elementary supply $652.43; McLeod’s, superintendent supply $43.48, board supply $43.47; Menards, janitor supply $134.68, bus supply $174.76; Mid-Dakota Technologies, July tech support $175.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, fire extinguisher service, $785.00, restock first aid $102.06; Robin Moody, elementary supply $63.21; Rickey Nelsen, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Parkston School District, inservice speaker $150.00; Popplers Music, all state chorus music $43.85; Premier Equipment, lawn mower service $773.30; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, proposed budget $162.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $198.73; Schoenfish & Co., 2022-23 audit service $9,800.00; Scholastic Inc, elementary subscription $667.94, colony subscription $268.80; School Specialty, colony supply $684.14, elementary/middle school principal supply $87.89, elementary supply $88.89, middle school supply $82.56, high school supply $196.88, business office supply $85.26; South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education, 2024-25 membership $207.00; South Dakota United School Association, 2024-25 membership $450.00; Subscription Services of America, library periodical $116.07; Sun Gold Sports, board plaque $18.00; Teacher Direct, elementary supply $212.04; Thunes True Value, janitor supply $31.43; Training Room Inc., sports tape $240.78; USI Education & Government Sales, laminating film $529.35; Wards Science, high school supply $699.13, middle school science $250.49.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; CarQuest, Roland FP-30X digital piano $749.99; Innovative Office Solutions, band bookcase $378.14; K-log, high school cabinet $865.65; Lakeshore Learning Materials, preschool cabinet $474.05; School Specialty, kidney table $396.71; Schwader Seeds, football grass seed $880.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Academic Communication Association, speech supply $75.90; Petty Cash, SPED postage $9.50; Quill, SPED ink $105.22; Sonova USA, roger cleaning/service $1,034.99; Super Duper Publications, speech supply $111.90.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, July SS tank $34.00; Quill, kitchen ink $127.50.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Scholastic Inc, scholastic news $113.85.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Teachers and paras will have a joint in-service with 10 other area schools on August 13.

• There will be an all staff in-service on Thursday, August 15, including CPR training. Back-to-School-Night will take place that evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

• Bus inspections were done, and there were a few small issues that will get taken care of before school begins.

• August 20 is the first day of school with a 12:30 p.m. dismissal.

• Mrs. Vermeulen and Mr. Flatten attended the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) annual conference and went to numerous leadership sessions.

• Mrs. Vermeulen discussed her experiences at the ASBSD and the formation of an AI policy.

• Mrs. Vermeulen discussed how schools are updating their cell phone policy and rumors that the legislature may become involved.

Discussion Items:

• The Board discussed the building of a new storage facility.

• Business Manager Gayle Bechen and the board discussed tax levies for 2025.

Old Business:

There was an issuance of certificates of election. The oath of office was administered to board member Curtis Adams – elected to a three-year term. He read the Oath of Office as Board Member of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve lane change for Logan Amundson from BA-45 to Masters with a salary of $50,104.00. A stipend of $1,000.00 will also be received for the lane change.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the hiring of Rickey Nelsen as a varsity assistant football coach at the rate of $4,355.00 for the 2024 season.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the high school semester grade calculation for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve updates to policy and student handbook that impact the following: computer use policy that holds students responsible for lost or damaged devices, grade classifications based on student credits, creation of a standardized discipline chart, creation of a library and instructional materials policy along with a formal complaint, and restricted weapons on school property to only law enforcement personnel.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Food Service in accordance with SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $50,000.00; Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Enterprise Fund in accordance with SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $15,000.00; and Increase adult lunch price to $5.00, state increased the minimum adult lunch price. Discussion was held.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the quote from Mid-State Audio to replace the sound system on the football field $16,721.71.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow in at 8:22 p.m. Regular session resumed at 9:02 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:03 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

