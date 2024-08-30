By: admin

Published August 30, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 12th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Todd Olinger, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented with three additional items. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 8th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $952,628.98; Add receipts: Taxes $2,843.38; Interest $6,260.24; Other local $2,210.52; State $133,162.00; Other state $988.28. Total to be accounted for: $1,098,093.40; less disbursements $50,402.92; Cash balance: $1,047,690.48; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $111,456.46; plus accounts receivable $33,958.92; Fund balance: $970,192.94.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $3,110,196.91; Add receipts: Taxes $2,522.23; Interest $3,997.24; Other local $0.00; Federal: $28,206.18. Total to be accounted for: $3,144,922.56; less disbursements $412,240.63; Cash balance: $2,732,681.93; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $2,732,681.93.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $588,355.92; Add receipts: Taxes $1,523.94; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $589,879.86; less disbursements $649.36; Cash balance: $589,230.50; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $41,533.40; plus accounts receivable $2,208.00; Fund balance: $549,905.10.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $66,093.96; Add receipts: Interest $88.44; Pupil receipts $60.19; Adult receipts $0.00; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $66,242.59; less disbursements $0.00; Cash balance: $66,242.59; Less contracts/accounts payable $10,983.92; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance $55,258.67.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $56,702.22; Add receipts: Student tuition $9,505.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $66,207.22; Less disbursements $18,366.49; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance; $47,840.73; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,302.34; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $39,538.39.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,025.40; Add receipts: Interest $35.72; Pupil activities $1,726.76; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $28,787.88; less disbursements $43.25; Fund balance: $28,744.63.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $151,036.34

Special Education: $41,533.36

Food Service: $10,983.92

Enterprise #53: $25,704.39

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BAND – ELEMENTARY – HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $6,712.28

AT&T, CELL PHONE $96.51

BIO CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $199.23

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC., MUSIC LICENSE $181.97

CARPET CENTER, CARPET TAPE $7.56

CBH CONFERENCE, CBH CONFERENCE DUES 24-25 $150.00

CHS, TANK LEASE – PROPANE PK BUILDING $124.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $112.28

COLLABORATIVE SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAM, SUMMER READING SUPPLIES $150.50

DB ELECTRIC, EMERGENCY PANEL – RECEPTACLES $888.22

EXPRESS 2, GAS $67.72

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $347.45

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS FEE 2024-25 SEASON $1,000.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $45.32

GOPHER SPORTS, MEDICINE BALLS $341.70

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $3,205.77

[IMPREST FUND:

DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $43.25]

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS (2) – AC UNITS $60.58

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $50.95

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,498.66

PARKSTON SCHOOL, FY25 IN-SERVICE – ESSER $150.00

PAULY, KYLIE, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATION RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $14.01

ROBERTS, JELITZA, REIMBURSE – MATERIALS FOR CHEER BOXES $118.08

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS – JULY 2024 $1,766.50

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICE $169.19

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS $276.60

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, JUNIOR HIGH SUPPLIES $158.83

SOUTH DAKOTA UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES 2024-25 $450.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $120.92

STEM SUPPLIES, STEM SUPPLIES – ESSER $3,145.01

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $1,374.99

TRAINING ROOM, TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES $1,146.23

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $580.10

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WEBER, ROD, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATION RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $136.52

Fund Total: $27,992.03

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC., CTE ADDITION – MATERIAL TESTING $2,253.00

ACADEMIC THERAPY PUBLICATIONS, DECODABLE READERS – ESSER $4,108.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $6,195.86

ATP GROUP, INC., THE, AG CURRICULUM $2,115.27

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, DRONES (15) – ESSER $18,022.08

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #6 $196,411.26

GENERATION GENIUS, ONLINE CURRICULUM $1,295.00

GOODHEART-WILLCOX PUBLISHER, AG CURRICULUM $4,565.57

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $2,271.07

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, FOOTBALL FIELD MAINTENANCE – LHC STEP 2 $820.04

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,634.80

LEARNING WITHOUT TEARS, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $2,386.40

MCGRAW-HILL, SCIENCE CURRICULUM $6,971.18

MOBYMAX LLC, K-8 CURRICULUM – SITE LICENSE $3,516.00

MYSTERY SCIENCE c/o DISCOVERY EDUCATION, INC., ONLINE ELEMENTARY SCIENCE CURRICULUM $945.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., FINANCIAL SOFTWARE RENEWAL $4,150.00

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, ENGLISH CURRICULUM $305.82

Fund Total: $260,050.39

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SPED SUPPLIES $2,034.07

Fund Total: $2,034.07

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO 4-PREK SUPPLIES $476.55

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $114.71

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICE $46.97

TEACHER DIRECT, PREK3 SUPPLIES $324.54

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO 4-PREK FOOD/SUPPLIES $833.10

Fund Total: $1,795.87

Checking Account Total: $291,872.36

FOOD SERVICE

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $1,834.66

Fund Total: $1,834.66

Checking Account Total: $1,834.66

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. As authorized by the board, Swenson reached out to insurance companies for property, liability, auto, and cyber security insurance for the upcoming school year. Quotes should be in soon.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the teachers will be attending an in-service in Mitchell. Mr. Weber updated that the ASBSD conference was held in Sioux Falls and went well. The Board was presented with the Little Red School House award for “Flight School” which focused on improving reading scores in the 2023-24 school year. Mr. Weber updated that he met with Mr. Flatten, Mr. Schmiedt, and Mr. Welch to discuss FFA for the upcoming year. FFA courses will be taught in each school by Mr. Schmiedt and Mr. Welch, respectively, but the FFA program will remain together as the SCW FFA.

Mrs. Jensen updated that current enrollment for PK to sixth grade is 151. Mrs. Jensen is working on finalizing the back-to-school open house agenda.

Mr. Bruce updated that he’s working on finalizing bus routes. He also updated that the freezer work is complete, and the kitchen staff are ready for the school year.

Mrs. King updated that the schedule for servicing students this upcoming year is complete. There are 20 kids on IEPs and 504 plans.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that SDN Communications posted an article on E-Sports which highlighted the Woonsocket School team. It can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the following lane change for:

A) Danielle Kohlmeyer from BA+15 to a Masters ($2,000.00);

B) Kayla Vetter from a BA+15 to a Masters ($2,000);

C) Kylie Pauly from BA+15 to BA+30 ($1,000).

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the 2024-25 Elementary, High School, Staff, and Athletic handbooks. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the quote for #2 fuel oil from Brooks Oil Co. for $2.7965 per gallon delivered. Other quotes received were from: Total Oil – $2.79 per gallon and CHS – $2.85 per gallon. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve the 2024-25 Woonsocket Back-To-School Plan (on the website). Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Trey Weber as Head Junior High Football Coach and Armondo Rodriguez as Assistant Junior High Coach, both in the amount of $3,355.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the following full-time pre-school/daycare workers at $15.50 per hour: Abigayle Fry, Kerry Thompson, and Yesica Peterson. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve sixth grade McGraw Hill Science Curriculum in the amount of $6,971.18. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve RFP#16 for the CTE Addition, just under $16,000.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved a $2,000.00 FFA stipend for Darin Schmiedt for hours worked over the summer. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 12, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:23 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on August 29, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $130.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.