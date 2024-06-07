By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in Public Notices

AMENDMENTS TO PLANNING & ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING PIPELINES AND SOLAR POWER ENERGY

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and first reading for Ordinance #2024-15 to regulate pipelines and solar energy on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. located at the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. All interested parties are encouraged to attend in person and comment on Ordinance #2024-15.

The proposed Ordinance #2024-15 will be made available for public inspection in the Auditor’s office located at the Sanborn County Courthouse, 604 W 6th St., Woonsocket S.D.

Written comments may be submitted to the Sanborn County Auditor at PO Box 7, Woonsocket, SD 57385 and received on or before noon on June 17th, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

