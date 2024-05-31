By: admin

Published May 31, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 21, at 8:56 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Duane Peterson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the May 7 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $1,551,010.33

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,667.85

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit $27.56

Aileen Brewer, Translating Services $40.00

Applied Concepts, Inc., Sheriff Repairs $3,350.00

Rita Baszler, Blood Draw – A. Olson $80.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $4,435.40

C&R Supply Inc., Supplies $25,638.63

CapFirst Equipment Finance, Supplies $56,130.10

Civil Air Patrol Magazine, Dues $105.00

Central Electric Co-op, Service Call $110.00

Dawson Construction, Garbage $269.40

Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage License $450.00

Express 2, Fuel $79.74

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $428.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls, Floor Machine $8,647.84

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $28.49

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medical-J. Knox $96.02

The Lodge at Deadwood, Travel $333.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,569.89

Office Peeps Inc., Supplies $88.00

Ramkota Hotel-Pierre, Workshop $348.00

Sign Solutions USA, Travel $588.36

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $232.32

Vantek Communications, Sheriff Repairs $23.00

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Miller presented a bid for roof repair from A-1 Roofing & Insulation Systems that would be budgeted into 2025’s budget. The roof on the courthouse is still in fair condition overall, but there are a few spots that need to be resealed. All agreed to reseal the roof before it gets worse.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to apply for design, for bid ready plans for bridges 56-030-025 & 56-209-000, with Brosz Engineering. Motion carried. By having this done in advance, it will increase the likelihood of the county receiving grant funds from the state for bridge projects. The Commissioners will be applying for the 50/50 payment plan.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to declare the 2016 Honda 700 Side-by-side as surplus. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to sell the 2016 Honda on the Dean/Edwards June online auction. Motion carried; S. Larson abstained.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Moe plats were not presented with completion of paperwork. Plats will be re-presented when paperwork is completed.

Sanborn County was presented with an ordinance from FEMA. Due to having some FEMA concerns in the past, Auditor Moody will do some more digging into the logistics of the presented ordinance.

TECH SOLUTIONS

Nathan Snyder and Jordan Thuringer were present to discuss the ongoing agreement with Tech Solutions and what the agreement changes will look like for the county. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter into an agreement with Tech Solutions. Auditor Moody will be listed as an alternate signer along with Chairman Ebersdorfer. Motion carried. Tech Solutions is available for the security of the county’s documents and programs, along with the back-up system.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Wade Huntington and Jen Fouberg from the South Dakota Department of Health joined the meeting for discussion regarding the Community Health Nurse program and how it works for Sanborn County.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to sign the agreement with the Department of Health for use of office space at no cost. Motion carried. WIC and Community Health Nurse will still be available at their designated dates and time in the Sanborn County Courthouse.

MALT BEVERAGE RENEWAL

Hearing no objections, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to renew the following Malt Beverage Licenses. Motion carried.

Alt Investments dba Country Pumper – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine;

Doren’s Bar – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine;

Al’s Place – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine.

JEFF LARSON, STATES ATTORNEY

Larson visited with the board regarding the newly unopposed election candidate for State’s Attorney, Aaron Pilcher. The county would like to have Pilcher on board with Larson, prior to Pilcher taking office in January.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage meeting minutes from May 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Governor Noem declared July 5th as an administrative leave day. Sanborn County follows any granted leave days that the governor or President declares. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, for Friday, July 5th, 2024, to be declared as administrative leave day for Sanborn County employees. Motion carried.

Commissioner Ebersdorfer and Sheriff Tom Fridley attended the 911 meeting in conjunction with Miner County. Miner County is the host to the county’s dispatch center for 911 and traffic calls. Miner County reported that the amount of state funds that the county receives will be increasing in July. Miner County also presented a request for funds for 2025, to be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:35 a.m. Motion carried.

Due to the Primary election on June 4th, the next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on May 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $71.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.