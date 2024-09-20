By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 1st day of October 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for an Alcoholic Beverage License to operate outside of a municipality.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE:

Lucky Bit Stay-bles; NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. 1.31 Acres a part of Peer Tract 1, Subdivision of Lot 2 4-106-59 and W155’ of N200’ of S375’ of 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D.; Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear to be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Published once on September 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $13.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.