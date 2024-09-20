NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE

By:
Published September 20, 2024, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 1st day of October 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for an Alcoholic Beverage License to operate outside of a municipality.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE:

Lucky Bit Stay-bles; NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. 1.31 Acres a part of Peer Tract 1, Subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59 and W155’ of N200’ of S375’ of 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D.; Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear to be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications. 

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Published once on September 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $13.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 