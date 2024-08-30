By: admin

Published August 30, 2024, in Public Notices

The following office will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of the elective director on December 31, 2024:

Director 4: representing all of Spink and Sanborn Counties; the cities of Broadland, Wessington, Wolsey, and Hitchcock in Beadle County; and Nance, Bonilla, Altoona, Whiteside, Allen, Broadland, Wessington, Wolsey, Hartland, Fairfield, Pleasant View, and Theresa Townships in Beadle County; and Beadle County voting districts 01, 04, and 05.

Nominating petitions may be obtained Monday through Friday from the James River Water Development District at 251 4th Street SW in Huron, SD or calling at 605-352-0600 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The petition must be filed with the James River Water Development District office no later than 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Judy McDonald,

CFO/Associate Manager,

James River Water

Development District

Published on August 29 and September 6, 2024, at the total cost of $24.92 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.