NOTICE OF VACANCY & FILING DEADLINE

JAMES RIVER WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

By:
Published August 30, 2024, in Public Notices

   The following office will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of the elective director on December 31, 2024:

   Director 4: representing all of Spink and Sanborn Counties; the cities of Broadland, Wessington, Wolsey, and Hitchcock in Beadle County; and Nance, Bonilla, Altoona, Whiteside, Allen, Broadland, Wessington, Wolsey, Hartland, Fairfield, Pleasant View, and Theresa Townships in Beadle County; and Beadle County voting districts 01, 04, and 05.

   Nominating petitions may be obtained Monday through Friday from the James River Water Development District at 251 4th Street SW in Huron, SD or calling at 605-352-0600 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

   The petition must be filed with the James River Water Development District office no later than 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Judy McDonald, 

CFO/Associate Manager, 

James River Water 

Development District

Published on August 29 and September 6, 2024, at the total cost of $24.92 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 