Published September 27, 2024, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in special session on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 7:32 a.m. in the Sanborn Central board room with the following present: Curis Adams, Peggy Hinker, Mark Goral, and Emma Klaas. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten and Business Manger Gayle Bechen. Absent: Gary Spelbring Jr.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Jim Fridley and Alex Wormstadt – garage/storage shed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the purchase of building material for the new garage/storage shed from Menards with the quoted estimate of $21,905.66 that may be subject to change and give Business Manager Bechen and Board Chair Mark Goral permission to write a check for the purchase of building material.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:40 a.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

